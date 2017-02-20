Romni Test

People in St Bernard are concerned about flood protection funding, after a bill was sent back to the senate calendar. That bill sought to use funds collected in adjoining parishes, to pay for flood protection in St Bernard. The St Bernard flood protection system covers more than 35 miles, and protects against storm surge as high as 32 feet. and it's maintenance is not cheap. "Right now St Bernard parish isn't paying a proportional share, it's a higher proporti...