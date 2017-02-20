SLIDESHOW: National Love Your Pet Day - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

SLIDESHOW: National Love Your Pet Day

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

We asked and you absolutely answered.

On National Love Your Pet Day we thought it would be a good idea to ask for photos of your favorite furry friends.

We’ve received nearly 100 photos. But of course, we want more.

Click through the slideshow above and then share a photo with us at pix@fox8live.com

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    more>>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    more>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    more>>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    more>>

  • VIDEO: Arkansas woman goes on racist rant at Walmart

    VIDEO: Arkansas woman goes on racist rant at Walmart

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:49:38 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 4:33 PM EDT2017-05-24 20:33:23 GMT

    Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.

    more>>

    Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly