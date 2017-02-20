Car burglary suspect breaks windows, hearts on Valentines Day - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Car burglary suspect breaks windows, hearts on Valentines Day

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Valentine’s Day was not a loving experience for at least one New Orleans car owner.

New Orleans police are looking for a suspect in a car burglary that happened February 14 in the 2500 block of St. Louis Street.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking into a parking lot and approaching the victim’s vehicle.

He then broke the front passenger window and removed cash and several business checks. The suspect then fled the scene toward the Lafitte Greenway. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

