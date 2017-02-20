Police: Beer bandit makes good on his escape

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted for stealing multiple cases of beer....twice!

Police say the suspect went to the same Circle K in the 6200 block of S. Claiborne Ave. on two different days.

The incidents happened Feb. 9 and Feb 11.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video entering the store and stealing several cases of beer without paying.

If you can help identify the identity of the person in the picture, please contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

