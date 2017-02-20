Commercial blue crab fishing ban begins Monday - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Commercial blue crab fishing ban begins Monday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Restaurants stock up as a commercial crab fishing ban kicks in Monday. (FOX 8) Restaurants stock up as a commercial crab fishing ban kicks in Monday. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A thirty-day ban on commercial crabbing in Louisiana goes into effect Monday.

This comes after wildlife agents said there was over-fishing of blue crab in Louisiana’s waters in 2016.

The temporary ban gives it time for it to re-grow.

Recreational fisherman can still catch crabs, but you cannot use a trap.

Commercial fisherman and some restaurants worry the ban will impact their earnings.

The ban ends on March 22.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

