JPSO search for man wanted on multiple business burglaries

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
HARVEY, LA (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office searches for a man wanted in connection with multiple business burglaries.

The JPSO issued an arrest warrant for 45-year-old Anthony Girod.

According to a JPSO report, Girod burglarized several businesses in Harvey. Investigators say on Feb. 5 he burglarized two businesses in the 2600 block of Manhattan Blvd. On Feb. 12, 2017 he burglarized a bar in the 2000 block of Manhattan Blvd. Then the next day, on February 13, 2017,  he burglarized a restaurant in the 2800 block of 4th street. Investigators did not say what was stolen from businesses.

Girod is described as a black male of average height, thin build with an unshaven face. Police say he has multiple tattoos on both arms, including one with the word 'MOB' on the inside forearm.

The JPSO asks anyone with information that could help deputies find Girod, to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

