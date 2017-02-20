Bacchus Bash releases 2017 musical lineup

Organizers of this year's Bacchus Bash unveiled the musical lineup for the 2017 day-long free block party.

The event takes place Sunday, February 26 at Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive.

Main Stage Outside

• 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Big Sam's Funky Nation

• 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Category 6

• 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Flow Tribe

• 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – TopCats

Thousands of people show up for the party that starts at noon and goes until the Super Krewe of Bacchus rolls nearby.

Besides the music outside, Generations Hall will also feature DJ Mannie Fresh, DJ Scene, DJ Wixx and DJ TAF.

The event is free, but VIP tickets are available and include access to the outdoor grandstand as well as other amenities.

