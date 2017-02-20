Suspect sought in Canal Street armed robbery - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Suspect sought in Canal Street armed robbery

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans Police work to identify a man who held up a Canal Street gas station. 

Investigators say the robber came into the Shell station in the 4700 block of Canal on February 18 around 4:38 in the morning. The bandana-masked suspect pulled a black semi-automatic handgun on the clerk and demanded cash and cigarettes. 

The suspect took off on foot toward North Patrick street and then on toward Iberville. 

Police would like to talk with a second man seen on surveillance video. They believe he might have valuable information about the robbery, but say he is not wanted regarding the incident.  

Police ask anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of these men to contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

