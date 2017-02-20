Study: N.O. developers should be forced to include affordable housing units

Study: N.O. developers should be forced to include affordable ho - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Housing advocates argue many of the city's residents are being shut out of the real estate market. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) Housing advocates argue many of the city's residents are being shut out of the real estate market. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans' City Planning Commission wants to see developers building condominiums and apartments be forced to dedicate 12 percent of their units to lower income residents.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, the commission thinks the city could use what's called inclusionary zoning to force the requirement across a large swath of the city, including Uptown, Mid-City, Lakeview and Bywater. It plans to present to concept at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Housing advocates argue many of the city's residents are being shut out of the real estate market. They think the city must take action to create more affordable housing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    •   
