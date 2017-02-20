David: Parade weather looking great

After a rainy start to Tuesday, drier air will gradually build into the region. There will not be any cooler weather for the time being. A few spotty showers could linger into Tuesday afternoon. There might even be a stray shower on Wednesday. However, it appears the parades from Wednesday evening into Friday will be mostly if not completely dry.

A cold front arrives late Friday night. At this time, it doesn't appear that there will be any rain as it moves through. Much cooler feeling air for Saturday and Sunday means idea parade conditions.

Even as week look at Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras the chances for rain are very low but it will also be warm once again. In fact, temperatures may flirt with 80 on Mardi Gras.

