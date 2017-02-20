Police: Kenner man arrested for 10 home burglaries - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Police: Kenner man arrested for 10 home burglaries

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Advil Strowder (Source: Kenner Police) Advil Strowder (Source: Kenner Police)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Kenner Police arrest a man that they said is responsible for as many as 10 home burglaries. 

Police arrested Advil Strowder, 47, after officers chased him down. 

Neighbors called police last Thursday after they said they notice a suspicious man riding a bike, who then stopped in a driveway and was peering around to see if he was being watched.

As investigators looked for Strowder,  they said he jumped onto his bike and took off. Police said he then ditched the bike and began jumping fences to try to get away from them. 

Police eventually caught Strowder at Rue Grenoble and Rue Dijon.

As a result of an investigation, the Kenner Police Department has linked Strowder to multiple residential burglaries.

Investigators also said they have video surveillance showing Strowder leaving areas after some of the burglaries were committed. 

Strowder has been booked with 10 counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and 6 counts of criminal trespassing.

Police believe Strowder is responsible for the following home burglaries:

January 25, 2016        Schill Avenue 
April 7, 2016               3000 block of Illinois Avenue
May 5, 2016               Normandy Drive
August 16, 2016          3200 block of Maryland Avenue
September 21, 2016    3000 block of Illinois Avenue 
December 12, 2016     3300 block of Appian Drive 
December 23, 2016     3600 block of Lake Trail 
January 20,2017         800 Ronson Drive 
January 21, 2017        3100 Iowa Avenue 
February 16, 2017       Brittany Drive   
    
Strowder remains in custody, his bond was set at 203,000 dollars.

