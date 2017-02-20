Police: Kenner man arrested for 10 home burglaries

Kenner Police arrest a man that they said is responsible for as many as 10 home burglaries.

Police arrested Advil Strowder, 47, after officers chased him down.

Neighbors called police last Thursday after they said they notice a suspicious man riding a bike, who then stopped in a driveway and was peering around to see if he was being watched.

As investigators looked for Strowder, they said he jumped onto his bike and took off. Police said he then ditched the bike and began jumping fences to try to get away from them.

Police eventually caught Strowder at Rue Grenoble and Rue Dijon.

As a result of an investigation, the Kenner Police Department has linked Strowder to multiple residential burglaries.

Investigators also said they have video surveillance showing Strowder leaving areas after some of the burglaries were committed.

Strowder has been booked with 10 counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and 6 counts of criminal trespassing.

Police believe Strowder is responsible for the following home burglaries:

January 25, 2016 Schill Avenue

April 7, 2016 3000 block of Illinois Avenue

May 5, 2016 Normandy Drive

August 16, 2016 3200 block of Maryland Avenue

September 21, 2016 3000 block of Illinois Avenue

December 12, 2016 3300 block of Appian Drive

December 23, 2016 3600 block of Lake Trail

January 20,2017 800 Ronson Drive

January 21, 2017 3100 Iowa Avenue

February 16, 2017 Brittany Drive



Strowder remains in custody, his bond was set at 203,000 dollars.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.