NOPD: Man shot in the Seventh Ward Monday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a Monday night shooting in the Seventh Ward.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of North Pauger Street.

Initial reports show a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

No further information is currently available.

