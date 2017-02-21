Your Weather Authority: Showers will move out, temperatures near 70

Tuesday will see showers around throughout the morning followed by gradual drying.

A few spotty showers could linger into the afternoon as highs top out near the 70-degree mark.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 50s on both sides of the Lake Pontchartrain.

Parades from Wednesday evening through Friday should be dry. But a cold front will arrive late Friday night.

Currently, it doesn't appear there will be any rain as it moves through.

A much cooler feel to the air is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras, the chances for rain are very low, but temperatures will warm up and could reach 80 on Fat Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.