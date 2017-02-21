Your Weather Authority: Showers will move out, temperatures near 70

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict there will be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.more>>
According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the victim was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of France Street.more>>
Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting Joe McKnight on Behrman Highway in Terrytown.more>>
Many use the internet all day, every day There is always a concern that hackers and break into a website and steal account information.more>>
The sunshine will have us warming into the mid-80s today, but low humidity will make it tolerable.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.more>>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...more>>
