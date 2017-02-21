NOLA Weekend: What's happening this week Feb. 20 – 26

What’s happening this week?

We’re highlighting some things to do to help you plan out your week.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

“Pay What You Can Day” at Café Reconcile

The non-profit restaurant and launching pad for students seeking skills in the food service industry hosts “Pay What You Can Day” on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Café Reconcile asks guests to donate what they can for a two-course lunch.

Proceeds will go towards providing workforce development training to at-risk youth ages 16 to 22 who desire to make a positive change in their lives.

For more information click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1854525084793854/

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Sting Performs at the UNO Lakefront Arena

Mardi Gras parades not your thing?

Well, head over to the UNO Lakefront Arena where Sting rolls into New Orleans on his “57th & 9th Tour,” along with special guests Joe Sumner and The Last Bandoleros.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at just $48.

For more information click here: http://arena.uno.edu/shared/event_detail.aspx?EventID=1338439&WebLink=F2.65C8432F&xml_path=undefined

Thursday, Feb. 23

Ball of Joy at the Joy Theatre

Get dazzled by aerialists, interactive light installations and body painting at this “Mardi Gras Ball That Causes Great Pleasure and Feelings of Happiness.”

The Ball of Joy hits the Joy Theater on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy musical performances by Sexy Dex and The Fresh, DJ Doug Funnie and others.

Event organizers say costumes are mandatory. General admission tickets start at $15.

For more information click here: http://www.thejoytheater.com/news/upcoming-events/ball-of-joy

Friday, Feb. 24

Greasing of the Poles at the Royal Sonesta

This year, “Greasing Goes Gold” at the Royal Sonesta’s annual Greasing of the Poles ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday on Bourbon Street.

The French Quarter’s official kickoff to Mardi Gras weekend features special guest appearances such as royal characters from the Krewe of Zulu and Krewe of NOMTOC, the Pussyfooters and members of the Saintsations.

Among this year’s competitors include Fleurty Girl founder and 2016 People’s Choice winner, Lauren Leblanc Haydel and choreographer for the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, Tamika Jett.

Celebrity judges include NCIS New Orleans Producer Joseph Zolfo, Cajun fiddle player and singer Amanda Shaw and New Orleans’ burlesque dancer Trixie Minx.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Krewe of Armeinius Bal Masque

Known as one of New Orleans’ most lavish and satirical carnival balls of the LBGT community, The Krewe of Armenius hosts its Bal Masque on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center.

Visit the website for complete details and ticket information: http://armeinius.org/

Sunday, Feb. 26

Bacchus Bash 2017 at Generations Hall

The free, annual block party kicks off at noon on Sunday at Generations Hall.

Bacchus Bash 2017 will offer live music performances from popular bands including Flow Tribe, The TopCats, Category 6, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and many others.

This year’s Bacchus Bash also features Mannie Fresh, DJ Scene, DJ Wixx and DJ TAF.

Generations Hall is promising drink specials and The Ugly Dog Saloon will provide an array of food options.

For more information click here: http://www.nolaweekend.com/bacchus-bash-2017-musical-line-announced/