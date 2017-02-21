Hammond man shot to death early Tuesday

A Hammond man was shot and killed just after midnight, according to initial Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department reports.

Maurice Lloyd, 22, was shot to death just after 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Woodlands Drive in Hammond.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots and when deputies arrived, they found Lloyd who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

