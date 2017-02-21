Hammond man shot to death early Tuesday

Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting Joe McKnight on Behrman Highway in Terrytown.more>>
Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting Joe McKnight on Behrman Highway in Terrytown.more>>
Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict there will be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.more>>
Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict there will be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.more>>
According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the victim was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of France Street.more>>
According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the victim was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of France Street.more>>
Many use the internet all day, every day There is always a concern that hackers and break into a website and steal account information.more>>
Many use the internet all day, every day There is always a concern that hackers and break into a website and steal account information.more>>
The sunshine will have us warming into the mid-80s today, but low humidity will make it tolerable.more>>
The sunshine will have us warming into the mid-80s today, but low humidity will make it tolerable.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.more>>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.more>>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.more>>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.more>>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.more>>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.more>>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.more>>
The driver of the RV was accused of shooting his wife.more>>
The driver of the RV was accused of shooting his wife.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.more>>