Happening Today: Tornado aid available at SUNO

Tonight, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will host a tornado recovery meeting to help any storm victims who still may need assistance.

Local and state lawmakers, as well as representatives from various federal, state and local agencies, will be on hand to answer any lingering questions.

The meeting is tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Household of Faith Church located at 9300 I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Also starting Tuesday, victims of this month's tornado can begin applying for emergency food assistance.

Those impacted in New Orleans East can begin applying for food assistance at the Southern University of New Orleans Conference Center on Emmet Bashful Drive from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Today is for tornado victims with last names A-K. Wednesday, those with initials L-Z can begin applying.

On Thursday and Friday applications will be taken from everyone.

