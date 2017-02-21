NOPD searches for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the face

New Orleans police search for an attempted armed robbery suspect in Algiers.

Authorities believe Marcell Dwayne Ledet approached a security guard outside a bar in the 3700 block of General DeGualle Drive.

Ledet allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

The victim refused and the armed gunman allegedly shot the victim.

The victim was hit several times in the face and hand.

The incident happened on February 11, 2017.

Ledet is wanted on attempted armed robbery and aggravated second degree battery charges.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040.

