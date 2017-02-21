Gov. Edwards orders a 'full investigation' into Louisiana State Police travel

The governor launches an investigation following a FOX 8 report that questioned whether LSP head Mike Edmonson knew about a Vegas side trip by four of his troopers. Now, new questions, new findings and a new interview with a legal expert who says the troopers may have committed a crime.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said his administration is looking into reports of travel irregularities associated with officials from the Louisiana State Police.

According to a statement released by Edwards’ office, the probe will be handled by the Division of Administration’s auditor.

The statement read:

“The governor is aware of this report. He has asked the Division of Administration’s auditor to conduct a full investigation into travel from the state police.

“The investigation will include this trip, as well as trips dating back to the previous administration, and is independent of the investigation currently taking place within the state police.

“Until we receive the findings of that investigation, we will not comment, but I will follow up with you once we do.

The statement comes in response to a Fox 8 Investigation of attendees at a law enforcement conference in San Diego last October.

Four of the 17 people attending the convention drove from Baton Rouge to San Diego, with detours in Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada. When troopers' salaries, meals, hotels, and gas are calculated, the drive cost Louisiana taxpayers $19,000. That sum does not include expenses once the group reached San Diego.

While LSP superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson said he only learned of the troopers' detours last week, Fox 8 found evidence suggesting he knew of the behavior as early as December.

