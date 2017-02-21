Assumption Parish residents arrested for drug possession



Assumption Parish Sheriff deputies arrest 2 people for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Authorities report that Dionne Maria Mendoza, 50 was involved in a minor traffic accident on Tuesday.

Deputies found Mendoza trying to drive a wrecked pickup truck out of a ditch.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene where methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.

Mendoza was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Chadwick Landry, 44 who came to the scene after the accident was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects remain at the Assumption Parish jail.

