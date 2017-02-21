Man sentenced to life for killing his ex-girlfriend who was a JPSO Sergeant

Judging by the unusually high amount of media at practice, it’s safe to say people are itching for Saints news. On Thursday, we got our first glimpse of the new look Saints with their third OTA open to the media.more>>
WVUE FOX 8 wins the May late news racemore>>
Members of a New Orleans family became the latest victims of crimes as they stood in their driveway Wednesday night.more>>
A judge decided Thursday that a past road rage incident can be used as evidence in the trial against Ronald Gasser, who is accused of killing former NFL player Joe McKnight.more>>
The headliner during the first week of Saints OTA’s is without a doubt Adrian Peterson. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s also the first time that the Saints’ rookies practice alongside the veterans.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.more>>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.more>>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.more>>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.more>>
