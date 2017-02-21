Man sentenced to life for killing his ex-girlfriend who was a JPSO Sergeant

Sgt. Tracey Marshall's truck being towed in December 2015. Her body was found in the driver's seat riddled with bullets (Source: FOX 8)

James Darby, 49, sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend who was a JPSO Sergeant (Source: FOX 8)

A judge sentenced the ex-boyfriend of a JPSO sergeant for what prosecutor's call her execution-style murder.

James Darby, 49, was found guilty three days ago of Sgt. Tracey Marshall's murder. Today, a judge sentenced him to life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspended sentence. Marshall died on December 13, 2015. She was 47 years old.

Prosecutors said in the weeks before Marshall's death, Darby stalked and harassed her. Authorities say Marshall had ended the couple's tumultuous 12-year relationship the month before she died.

The night of her murder, prosecutors say Darby had followed her to her Terrytown condominium near Ashley Drive & Fairfax Drive. She had been out on a date with another man. Darby was convicted of her second-degree murder. Prosecutors said he fired eight .45-caliber bullets as she sat in the driver's seat of her pickup truck. She was struck five times. Her body was discovered the following morning.

During a sentencing hearing on Monday, the victim's mother, Barbara George White, gave an impact testimony. "I can hardly sleep. I go to work, and it helps me a little. But when I'm by myself, I see her. I love her. She was a very good and decent person. She didn't deserve this. She wasn't playing anybody. She was trying to get away from it. I couldn't help her because she didn't tell me. I failed her in that," she testified.

She added about Darby, "I want to hate this person. I want to, but I don't."

When Judge Nancy Miller handed down Darby's sentence she told the victim's mother, "Ms. White, you did not fail your daughter. You raised her to be the person she was. And she was loved by everybody."

Marshall had worked for 10 with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. At the time of her death, she was assigned to the JPSO bailiff squad at the Gretna courthouse.

