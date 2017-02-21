Carnival Mask: DIY

Artist Beverly Boulet models one of her carnival masks. (FOX 8)

Carnival festivities ramp up this week.

If you're looking to add flair to your look this season, local artist Beverly Boulet shows how you can create your own mask in time for Mardi Gras.

Boulet has made masks for many celebrities including Janet Jackson and Steven Tyler.

