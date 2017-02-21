Mardi Gras traffic restrictions and instructions

The City of New Orleans issued parking instructions and reminders in advance of Mardi Gras celebrations in the French Quarter and the Krewe of Endymion parade this weekend.

The City encourages the public to be patient and prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic and to make transportation arrangements accordingly.



FRENCH QUARTER REMINDERS

A large portion of the French Quarter will be closed to vehicular traffic and on-street parking.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. and continuing until Wednesday, March 1 at 6 a.m., no on-street parking or vehicular traffic into the French Quarter is allowed in the area between Iberville and Dumaine Streets and between North Rampart and Decatur Streets, except those vehicles issued Vieux Carré resident permits. Vieux Carré resident permits should be displayed on vehicle dashboards so they are clearly visible to police officers staffing barricades. Vehicles in violation are subject to a $75 fine and seizure ($161.25 tow fee).

For additional information on parking enforcement, residents may call:

Department of Public Works (Parking enforcement and information): (504) 658-8100 (answered 24 hours)

Pay and release of parking boot: (504) 599-5652

Information on towed vehicles: (504) 658-8284

Information on ticket/tow appeals hearings: (504) 658-8250

KREWE OF ENDYMION PARADE

The 2017 Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras parade is scheduled for Feb. 25.



Endymion floats will be moved to the formation area on both Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 in order to ease traffic flow and ensure the parade starts on time on Saturday. Half the floats will be escorted to the formation on Friday and the remaining floats will arrive on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Feb. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending after the last float has left the formation area on Saturday at approximately 9 p.m., all north bound lanes of Marconi Drive between City Park Avenue and Florida Boulevard will close to accommodate the first group of floats being staged on Marconi Drive. South bound lanes of Marconi Drive will remain open.



City Park will be accessible by City Park Avenue and Anseman Avenue, North Carrollton Avenue and Lelong Drive, Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Avenue, and Zachary Taylor Drive and Henry Thomas Drive.



On Friday, the following areas will be accessible:

Delgado Community College at City Park Campus, NOLA City Bark, City Park/Pepsi Tennis Center, the Matt Savoie Soccer Complex on Marconi Drive and Pan American Stadium.

Law enforcement officers will be stationed in the area during the closure to assist with traffic flow.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

