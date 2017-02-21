FBI makes arrests in All Star weekend trafficking crackdown

Our Cracking the Code investigative series saved one New Orleans woman $3,700. More and more consumers and even healthcare providers are contributing pricing information to our online interactive tool, giving our viewers information to save money.more>>
On Thursday the Gretna Police Department released convenience store surveillance video of officers struggling with a man who died two days after the February encounter. The confrontation with Kendole Joseph, a paranoid schizophrenic, lasted seven minutes.more>>
There's a new push to have more monuments removed in New Orleans including the French Quarter's iconic Andrew Jackson statue.more>>
WVUE FOX 8 wins the May late news racemore>>
Judging by the unusually high amount of media at practice, it’s safe to say people are itching for Saints news. On Thursday, we got our first glimpse of the new look Saints with their third OTA open to the media.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.more>>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.more>>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.more>>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.more>>
