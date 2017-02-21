Five indicted for fatal shooting of Slidell teen

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted five people with second degree murder and a number of other charges for their roles in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Slidell, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery. The incident, which occurred on Jan 8, claimed the life of Javonte Donaldson. The DA's office says that the incident stemmed from a drug deal.

• Christover A. Davis, 22, of Slidell, was charged with second degree murder.

• Anthony Akeem Ussin, 26, of Slidell, was charged with principal to second degree murder.

• Cody Winchell Hartley, 20, of Slidell, was charged with principal to second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

• Joshua Calvin Gayles, 22, of Slidell, was charged with attempted second degree murder, principal to second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

• Amira Shantell Bickham, 19, of Slidell, was charged with principal to second degree murder and three counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

