Missing woman's body found in apartment complex pond

Someone discovered a woman’s body at an eastern New Orleans apartment on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the NOPD.

Officers investigated the unclassified death around noon in the 7000 block of Bundy Rd. at the Willowbrook Apt. Complex.

The NOPD said the woman, who was in her early 80’s, was reported missing by her daughter at the apartment around 8:30 a.m.

A few hours later, the body was discovered in a pond on the apartment property.

The incident is under investigation.

