Tax preparer pleads guilty to filing fake tax returns

A Tangipahoa Parish tax return preparer pleaded guilty to her role in a scheme to file fake federal tax returns Tuesday. The guilty plea was announced by the Department of Justice.

Investigators said Alicia Washington, also known as Alicia Keith, used stolen identification cards belonging to people who had been arrested or jailed. She and others obtained the electronic filing identification numbers of several tax return preparation businesses and used them to file the fraudulent tax returns with the IRS. Washington and others are accused of directing the IRS to issue the refunds in the form of checks and prepaid debit cards.

U.S. District Court Judge Susie Morgan will sentence Washington on May 31. Washington faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy count and a mandatory minimum two-year prison sentence for one count of aggravated identity theft. She may also be sentenced to supervised release and ordered to pay restitution or fines.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.