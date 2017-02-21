David: Warm start to parades

Parades from Wednesday evening through Friday look to be dry, then a cold front arrives late Friday night. At this time, it doesn't appear that there will be any rain as it moves through. A much cooler feel to the air is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60's.

Nighttime parades for Saturday and Sunday will have a bit of a chill.

Looking ahead to Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras, the chances for rain are very low, but we will warm up. Temperatures may flirt with 80 on Fat Tuesday. Chances for a stray shower are 20% or less.

-David Bernard

