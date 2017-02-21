Zurik: Edmonson cites signature stamp on Vegas expense reports

The former head of Louisiana State Police will draw more than $128,000 a year in retirement benefits, according to a statement from the State Police Retirement System.more>>
The head of Louisiana State Police says he is referring the matter of four troopers' interstate travel for a San Diego conference to internal affairs officers.more>>
The Governor has asked for a full investigation into Louisiana State Police travel after Fox 8 uncovered the Superintendent may have signed off on a trip to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas on your dime.more>>
The shortest distance between two points is a straight line. But for four employees of Louisiana State Police, the trip from Point A to Point B came with a 350-mile detour, via Sin City. Now signatures on internal documents, approving the travel on your dime, may have serious implications for the public staff involved.more>>
FOX 8 news was the first TV station to ask State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson about questionable State Police travel to a San Diego conference last year. Our investigation helped launch probes by State Police internal affairs, the Division of Administration and the legislative auditor. And now, Col. Edmonson is retiring, leaving some of our questions unanswered.more>>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.more>>
On Thursday the Gretna Police Department released convenience store surveillance video of officers struggling with a man who died two days after the February encounter. The confrontation with Kendole Joseph, a paranoid schizophrenic, lasted seven minutes.more>>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
There's a new push to have more monuments removed in New Orleans including the French Quarter's iconic Andrew Jackson statue.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
