Study: Cheap TV sets are not good bargains

Consumer Reports found Samsung, LG and Sony earned top scores in testing across nearly every size range. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Brand matters when it comes to getting a good deal on televisions.

Consumers Reports researchers evaluated televisions from 2014 to 2016. They found Samsung, LG and Sony earned top scores in testing across nearly every size range. They also found sets from those companies usually cost more than comparable sets from other TV manufacturers.

Consumer Reports notes buyers should consider how easy it is to get a TV repaired before a purchase. They found major brands typically invest in parts and service networks. Companies willing to make those investments are more likely to have nearby repair centers.

