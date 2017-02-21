Roger Waters brings music of Pink Floyd to New Orleans

The music of Pink Floyd is finally coming back to New Orleans, this time in the form of one of Floyd's chief architects, Roger Waters. The singer/songwriter/bassist has added the Crescent City to his expanding Us + Them tour for 2017. Waters will play the Smoothie King Center Saturday July 8th, one of 54 tour dates that begins in Kansas City.

Waters plans a show that will lean heavily on Floyd's big four albums, The Dark Side of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and the Wall. Tickets for the New Orleans show go on sale 10 a.m. Monday March 6.

The creative visionary for Pink Floyd, Waters live shows are well-known for its artistic spectacle. While Waters last played the monster California Desert Trip shows in October, this will be his first U.S. tour since he traveled the world from 2010-2013 playing music from Pink Floyd's masterpiece The Wall.

Roger Waters: Desert Trip Concert

As a solo artist Waters has never played New Orleans so this is a huge treat for Floyd fans who want to get a live glimpse of the iconic musician.

The last time Pink Floyd played in New Orleans was in 1994 at the Superdome but Waters had already left the band.

Here's the tour lineup:

5/26 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

5/28 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

5/30 — St. Louis, MO, Scottrade Center

6/1 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

6/3 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

6/4 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

6/7 — San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

6/10 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

6/12 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

6/14 — Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

6/16 — Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

6/20 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

6/21 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

6/24 — Seattle, WA, Tacoma Dome

6/27 — Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center

7/1 — San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

7/3 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/6 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

7/8 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

7/11 — Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

7/13 — Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

7/16 — Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

7/18 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

7/20 — Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

7/22 — Chicago, IL, United Center

7/23 — Chicago, IL, United Center

7/26 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/29 — Milwaukee, WI, Bradley Center

8/2 — Auburn Hills, MI, The Palace of Auburn Hills

8/4 — Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

8/8 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

8/9 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

8/13 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

9/7 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

9/11 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

9/12 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

9/15 — Uniondale, NY, The New Coliseum

9/16 — Uniondale, NY, The New Coliseum

9/19 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

9/21 — Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

9/23 — Albany, NY, Times Union Center

9/24 — Hartford, CT, XL Center

9/27 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

9/28 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

10/2 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

10/3 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Air Canada Centre

10/6 — Quebec City, QC, Canada, Videotron Centre

10/7 — Quebec City, QC, Canada, Videotron Centre

10/10 — Ottawa, ON, Canada, Canadian Tire Centre

10/16 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

10/17 — Montreal, QC, Canada, Bell Centre

10/22 — Winnipeg, MB, Canada, MTS Centre

10/24 — Edmonton, AB, Canada, Rogers Place

10/28 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Rogers Arena

