Southeastern rallies to beat Tulane

Tulane looked to have pulled away from Southeastern after two runs in the top of the seventh put the Green Wave up 5-2, but the Lions woke up after the seventh inning stretch for a six-run rally, before walking away with an 8-5 victory, Tuesday in Hammond.

Brennan Breaud brought one run in with a double, followed by a Jacob Seward 2-RBI single and capped off with Carson Crites' three-run home run to break the dead lock and put the Lions ahead for good.

Crites and Seward both paced Southeastern with two hits apiece while Bryce Tassin and Payton Robinson split the work on the mound, striking out eleven batters combined.

Matt Riser's team improves to 2-1 before heading to a weekend series at #21 Rice. Travis Jewett and company are also heading west, they'll try to improve on their 1-3 start at UC Santa Barbara, which made the College World Series in 2016.

