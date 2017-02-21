Man found shot to death in Algiers fast food parking lot

The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday at the intersection of General Degaulle Drive and MacArthur Boulevard.

At about 7:44 p.m., Fourth District officers and Housing Authority of New Orleans officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive male lying in a restaurant parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and numerous bullet casings nearby. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Homicide Detective Debra Normand is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

