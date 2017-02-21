UNO upsets fourth-ranked LSU with pair of rallies

In a battle of unbeaten baseball teams playing their first midweek games, LSU and UNO combined for 19 runs Tuesday night but it was the Privateers that emerged victorious by a score of 11-8 over the fourth-ranked Tigers.

Paul Mainieri's team led 6-1 after the top of the fifth but the home team rallied to score six in the bottom of the frame and four in their next at-bat. Brother Martin alumnus Owen Magee had four RBIs and was one of five Privateers with multiple hits on the night.

LSU got a strong start out of sophomore Caleb Gilbert, who gave up just one run in four innings but after his night ended, UNO feasted on the trio of Hunter Kiel, Collin Strall and Russell Reynolds. The Tigers' early lead was powered by home runs from Kramer Robertson, Bryce Adams and Brennan Breaux.

The Privateers host Jackson State Wednesday while LSU returns home to face Hofstra. Both are set for 6:30 first pitches.

