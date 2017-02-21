Auburn hands LSU 14th-consecutive loss

LSU's Antonio Blakeney scored 29 points -- two short of his season high -- but was the only LSU player to score in double figures and therefore, the Tigers couldn't keep pace with Auburn, losing 98-75 in the P-Mac Tuesday night.

It was the fifth-consecutive game that Blakeney has scored 20 or more points. But it still wasn't enough to keep LSU from losing it's 14th-consecutive game. It's the kind of losing streak that hasn't happened to an LSU team since 1967.

Johnny Jones, who played and served as a young assistant during one of LSU's most successful eras, could only try to come to grips with how grim things have gotten on his watch as head coach.

LSU (9-18, 1-14 Southeastern Conference) allowed 90 points for the 10th time this season as Jones' fifth campaign with the program continued to unravel -- with Athletic Director Joe Alleva and two top assistants looking on together directly across from the LSU bench. LSU trailed by as many as 26 in what became its worst home loss to Auburn.

"It's certainly been difficult. It's not anything that I've been through (before)," said Jones, who played for LSU in the early 1980s and served as an assistant for about a decade under Dale Brown. "I've been blessed that I'm built for what we're going through, meaning that I've got to try to guide a group of men through this.

"Obviously you know that you've got a fan base out there that you certainly want to satisfy. You've got to understand what they've got to be going through," Jones continued. "We look at it obviously as there's a reason that we're going through it and we've got to stay the course until we can break our way out of it."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.