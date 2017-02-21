NOMTOC keeps putting on a show

On Thursday the Gretna Police Department released convenience store surveillance video of officers struggling with a man who died two days after the February encounter. The confrontation with Kendole Joseph, a paranoid schizophrenic, lasted seven minutes.more>>
Our Cracking the Code investigative series saved one New Orleans woman $3,700. More and more consumers and even healthcare providers are contributing pricing information to our online interactive tool, giving our viewers information to save money.more>>
There's a new push to have more monuments removed in New Orleans including the French Quarter's iconic Andrew Jackson statue.more>>
WVUE FOX 8 wins the May late news racemore>>
Judging by the unusually high amount of media at practice, it’s safe to say people are itching for Saints news. On Thursday, we got our first glimpse of the new look Saints with their third OTA open to the media.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
