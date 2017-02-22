Your Weather Authority: Dry conditions, rising temperatures, great parade weather

Temperatures will gradually rise over the next several days with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. Expect dry conditions for evening parades.

A cold front arrives late Friday night that appears to have little if any rain with it.

This will bring a much cooler feel to the air Saturday and Sunday, so plan to wear jackets during the early mornings and evenings.

Highs will top out in the mid-60s over the weekend.

Looking ahead to Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras, the chances for rain are very low, but the area will warm up. Temperatures may flirt with 80 degrees on Fat Tuesday.

Chances for a stray shower are 20 percent or less.

