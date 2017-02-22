Your Weather Authority: Dry conditions, rising temperatures, great parade weather

Dwayne Callahan, 55, of Mandeville, was found guilty Wednesday of sexual battery of a victim under 13 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile.more>>
Police say Roykia McNeil, 17, was last seen at her home in the 8600 block of Bill Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.more>>
Someone shot a 14-year-old boy walking in Central City, an initial New Orleans police report said.more>>
Bayou Country Superfest kicks off Friday night in Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.more>>
Plan for hot and humid conditions over the Memorial Day weekend.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.more>>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.more>>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.more>>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.more>>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.more>>
The Wilmington Police Department is crediting an anonymous tip the agency received through its Text-A-Tip system several months ago with helping officers make a major drug bust Thursday morning that landed six people in jail and thousands of bags of heroin off the streets.more>>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.more>>
