Happening Today: Safety barriers going up in the French Quarter

New barriers are popping up in the French Quarter to protect against terror attacks.

The barriers will also help with traffic during Mardi Gras.

Wednesday at 5 p.m. barriers will be raised, preventing cars from driving through it.

It will remain up until 5 a.m. Thursday.

There are three barriers to be set up in the Quarter on Conti, Bienville and St. Peter streets.

The goal is to keep residents and tourists safe during big events like Mardi Gras.

It's part of a multi-million dollar effort to boost safety.

The barriers are going up in time for the start of the final parading push as Nyx and Druids are rolling Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that even with the new security measures more needs to be done to have and safe and uneventful Mardi Gras.

“If everybody will follow the rules and have common sense and respect and really work hard with us, then we ought to have a safe Mardi Gras,” Landrieu said.

Additional NOPD officers will also be on the streets during Carnival season, joined by Louisiana State troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies.

NOPD officers are working a long stretch without any days off to provide a robust police presence on the streets.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.