Online threats land an Assumption Parish man behind bars

A Labadieville man was arrested after authorities say he threatened an ex-girlfriend online, according to reports from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Devin Demon Tucker, 20, of Labadieville was arrested and charged with stalking, terrorizing, and criminal use of the Internet.

The arrest comes after a September incident involving a former girlfriend.

The victim told deputies that Tucker had posted physical threats on social media accounts.

Deputies recovered the posted threats and filed a warrant for Tucker’s arrest.

Tucker evaded authorities until Tuesday when he turned himself into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Tucker remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

