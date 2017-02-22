Online threats land an Assumption Parish man behind bars

The group picked a spot. They all went in. Two fought and all of them were arrested.more>>
Dwayne Callahan, 55, of Mandeville, was found guilty Wednesday of sexual battery of a victim under 13 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile.more>>
Police say Roykia McNeil, 17, was last seen at her home in the 8600 block of Bill Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.more>>
Someone shot a 14-year-old boy walking in Central City, an initial New Orleans police report said.more>>
Bayou Country Superfest kicks off Friday night in Champions Square and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.more>>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.more>>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.more>>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.more>>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.more>>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
