Man shot during Algiers robbery

A man gave two thieves what they wanted, but they still shot him during a robbery, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Memorial Park Drive in Algiers.

The victim, a 24-year-old man was approached by two armed men who attempted to rob him.

The man gave the suspects money at which point they shot him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

No further information is currently available.

