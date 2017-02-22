NOPD searching for missing 12-year-old

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing juvenile.

Na’lej Young, 12, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

Young was staying with a neighbor while his mother was out of town and he left the neighbor’s residence without permission.

Young is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has a brown complexion, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray and black jacket. A photograph of the missing juvenile is not currently.

Anyone with information about Na’lej Young’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

