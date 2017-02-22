ENDYMION 2017: Watch exclusive behind the scenes coverage

Endymion rolls through Mid-City in front of thousands of revelers. The parade ends in the Superdome. (FOX 8)

Endymion rolls floats down a route that's more than five miles long. They start at Orleans Ave. and City Park Ave.

They make their first turn at Carrollton Ave., then head for Canal St. When they get to Canal St., they make a left turn.

The longest single stretch of parade route runs down Canal St. from Carrollton Ave. to St. Charles Ave.

When floats get to St. Charles Ave., they make a right.

After making Lee Circle's turn, floats weave their way through the CBD.

Their final destination: The Superdome.

