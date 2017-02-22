ENDYMION 2017: Watch exclusive behind the scenes coverage

New Orleans police are investigating three overnight shootings.more>>
On February 7th, the most powerful tornado in Orleans Parish recorded history ripped through New Orleans East, and signs of destruction still fill the neighborhoods.more>>
The full House is expected to vote this week whether the state should raise its gas tax .17 cents a gallon to fund infrastructure projects.more>>
A man was arrested after opening fire on deputies and fleeing into a wooded area of Kentwood Monday afternoon.more>>
On this Memorial Day, Governor John Bel Edwards addressed dozens of veterans and their families and made a promise about funding for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. In the southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell the federal holiday attracted living veterans and those who revere them by the dozens.more>>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.more>>
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.more>>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.more>>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.more>>
