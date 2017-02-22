JPSO: Rumor of violent gang in parish 'huge exaggeration'

The sheriff's office said an online rumor about a violent gang is wildly exaggerated. (Source: JPSO)

There is not a violent gang preying on women and children in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

The JPSO addressed the rumor after seeing it shared on Facebook. They say it is a “huge” exaggeration of the facts.

“Last week, we made an arrest of nine individuals who are believed to be members of the ‘Felony Lane Gang.’ The gang was known for breaking into cars while the owner was away from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

The JPSO said there is no evidence that any other members of the gang are operating in the area.

“We will continue to keep everyone updated if developments occur.”

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.