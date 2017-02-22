Assumption Parish man arrested for rape

An Assumption Parish man under arrest for several felony sex crimes.

Authorities report Ronald J. Wortman, Sr., 66 allegedly committed the crimes near Pierre Part.

The date and times of the incidents remain unclear.

Wortman is charged with forcible rape, molestation of a juvenile, and attempted first degree rape.

No further details about the crimes were available.

The suspect remains in the Assumption Parish jail for a bond hearing.

