Assumption Parish man arrested for rape

Memorial Day weekend has no shortage of events for visitors and locals looking to ring in summer.more>>
The group picked a spot. They all went in. Two fought and all of them were arrested.more>>
Dwayne Callahan, 55, of Mandeville, was found guilty Wednesday of sexual battery of a victim under 13 and two counts of molestation of a juvenile.more>>
Police say Roykia McNeil, 17, was last seen at her home in the 8600 block of Bill Street around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.more>>
Someone shot a 14-year-old boy walking in Central City, an initial New Orleans police report said.more>>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.more>>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.more>>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.more>>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.more>>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.more>>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.more>>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.more>>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.more>>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.more>>
