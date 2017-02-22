NBA All-Star weekend sees human trafficking, prostitution arrests

A prostitution and human trafficking sweep during the NBA All-Star weekend resulted in 14 arrests on charges of solicitation, pandering and drug and weapons charges in Jefferson and Orleans parishes.

Last Thursday, the Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force made eight arrests for prostitution and one for pandering.

The following night, the task force made three prostitution arrests, one for pandering, and one for drug and weapons charges.

Arrests were made at a motel in the 5700 block of Airline Drive in Metairie.

An undercover officer was solicited sex for money by a female escort, later identified as Shana Chancellor, found in a Back Page ad.

Investigators also found a small amount of marijuana.

During the operation, a man, later identified as Justin Williams, was seen standing on the second floor balcony near the room. As investigators approaching the room, the man tried to flee the scene in a red Dodge SUV.

The vehicle was stopped and searched. In Williams’ possession, police found 53 doses of Ecstasy, 1.2 grams of cocaine, and 27.4 grams of marijuana. All of the drugs were found on Williams and packed for sale.

During the search of Williams vehicle, investigators also seized two handguns, a Rugar .380 caliber semi-automatic and a Beretta .40 caliber semi-automatic. The Beretta was reported stolen from the Jackson Police Department in Jackson, Mississippi in 2015.

Williams’ criminal record includes felony arrests for burglary and distribution of narcotics, with a prior conviction of a felon in possession of a firearm.

During questioning, Shana Chancellor was uncooperative and refused to acknowledge Justin Williams as her pimp.

The Greater New Orleans Human Trafficking Task Force is funded by a federal grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistant The service provider for this grant is the New Orleans Covenant House.

The following is information detailing the names of those arrested and their charges.

Paula Bates, 44, 534 Broadview Rd., Cleveland, Ohio. Arrest location: 3750 West bank Expressway, Harvey

Darionna Langston, 21, 1977 Griffin Dr., Vallejo, CA. Arrest Location: 2610 Williams Blvd, Kenner

Catasia Williams, 27. 4412 David Crest Dr., Memphis, TN. Arrest Location: 2125 Veterans Blvd, Kenner

Brittany Whitley, 33, 7109 Tumbleweed Dr., Apt. B, Austin, TX. Arrest Location: 3300 S. I-10 Service Rd.

Angela Rivera, 27. 1403 Westbury Trail, Austin, TX. Arrest Location: 2610 Williams Blvd, Kenner

Emilie Cook, 29. 3116 Maine Ave., Kenner, LA. Arrest Location: 2610 Williams Blvd, Kenner

Jessica Falcon, 21. 136 Duweese Dr., Avondale, LA. Arrest Location: 2610 Williams Blvd, Kenner

Rashad Riley, 22. 5616 Peoples Ave., New Orleans, LA. Arrest Location: 5616 Peoples Ave., New Orleans

Tori Barker, 30. 3740 Pershing Park Dr., Apt. 4, Memphis, TN. Arrest Location: 2200 West bank Expressway, Harvey

Katherine Geigel, 25. 770 Central Ave., Jefferson, LA. Arrest Location: 1501 Veterans Blvd, Kenner

Marisa Deeter, 31. 6062 Cherryl Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Arrest Location: 1500 Veterans Blvd, Kenner

Reginald Smith, 44. 6062 Cherryl Dr., Baton Rouge, LA.

Shana Chancellor, 30. 430 Conner Ave., Jackson, MS. Arrest Location: 5733 Airline Dr., Metairie

Justin Williams, 27. 3123 Bilgray Dr., Jackson, MS. Arrest Location: 5733 Airline Dr., Metairie

