Krewe of Muses unveils new duck float

The Krewe of Muses unveiled its newest float "Mama Duck and Duckies." Mama Duck and three little ducks will accompany the krewe's signature bathtub float when the parade rolls uptown Thursday night.

Mama Duck is 30 feet long and each of her duckies is 22 feet long. The entire grouping of the bathtub and the ducks is 160 feet long.

In honor of the "Year of the Duck," the Krewe of Muses will throw several duck themed items including a custom rubber duck wearing a Muses mask, beads, and ivy wreath with the krewe's signature red stiletto tucked under one wing.

The Krewe of Muses rolls at 6:30 p.m.

