Pelicans, Cousins looking for strong finish

Meeting with the New Orleans media for the first time as a Pelican, DeMarcus Cousins said all of the right things. He was candid, brought laughs, and even said he knows he has to tone it down with his 17 technical fouls.

But what everyone's anxiously awaiting the most is how well he fits into head coach Alvin Gentry's offense with Anthony Davis.

"I think it's a great opportunity," says Cousins. "I think we can both learn from one another. I think our games compliment one another. Being together, I think it's going to make both of our jobs easier."

It could also make every team the face have to work a lot harder. Outside of the Thunder, Spurs, Grizzlies and maybe one or two more, not many are equipped to handle the duo of Cousins and Davis.

"I think we can wreak havoc on this league," says Cousins. "Will it happen overnight? Probably not, but the potential is scary."

That being said, the pressure falls on Gentry now to craft a system that features both of his front court standouts.

"It's just a matter of putting it all together," says Gentry. "And obviously, the chemistry thing, I don't see that that's going to b ea problem at all. And as DeMarcus says, I think their games are very complementary of each other."

Cousins was also quick to say he's tuning out all of the outside noise from his past in Sacramento. That's great news for the Pelicans, because they'll need every bit of focus from Cousins, Davis and the rest of the team to make a run at the 8th and final playoff spot.

