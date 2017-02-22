David: Weekend cold front expected

Even warmer weather is expected on Thursday and Friday. Some areas could approach 80 degrees or warmer. No rain is expected.

A cold front is expected overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. There could be a few light showers overnight but during the Friday evening parades.

Much cooler weather arrives for Saturday and Sunday. It will be bright and sunny.

A big warm-up arrives for Mardi Gras and Lundi Gras. There is a very slight chance for a stray shower early next week. Otherwise, great but very warm Carnvial weather is expected.

A strong cold front arrives late Ash Wednesday with a better chance for some rain.

Remember you can check conditions wherever you are and get updates from the Fox 8 Weather Center straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.