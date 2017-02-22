In trial of 39ers gang member, jury finds 10 guilty of racketeering

The jury in the federal trial of 10 men accused of being part of the 39ers gang reached a verdict Wednesday.

The defendants were implicated in 14 murders, including the death of a local rapper and a federal Informant. The jury found all 10 guilty of a racketeering charge.

Two of the defendants - McCoy Walker and Terriones Owner - were found guilty of the 2010 murder of rapper Magnolia Shorty, whose real name is Renetta Lowe. Two other defendants - Leroy and Ashton Price - were found guilty of murdering the federal informant.

At least seven of the defendants were found guilty of conspiracy to use firearms to further drug trafficking crimes and crimes of violence.

The defendants showed no emotion as the judge read those verdicts.

The trial lasted for seven weeks and the jury deliberated for six days.

