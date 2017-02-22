Zurik: Some prescription discount cards prove to be no bargain

There's a gaping hole in Medicare Part D, and many seniors are all too familiar with that expensive gap in drug coverage. Why are some insurers making it worse by pushing brand name drugs over generics? It's the latest subject in our "Medical Waste" investigation.more>>
Our investigative series has led now to 11 lawsuits being filed in federal court.more>>
Lee Zurik and the FOX 8 Investigations Unit examine the rising costs of prescription meds and questionable practices by the pharmaceutical industry - factors that are changing our financial health for the worse.more>>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.more>>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.more>>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.more>>
On Thursday the Gretna Police Department released convenience store surveillance video of officers struggling with a man who died two days after the February encounter. The confrontation with Kendole Joseph, a paranoid schizophrenic, lasted seven minutes.more>>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.more>>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.more>>
