Report: Warrant for actor's arrest issued after brawl in Harrah's Casino

Actor and comedian Mike Epps has a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in a New Orleans courtroom for arraignment on battery charges stemming from an incident at Harrah’s Casino, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

The 46-year-old actor, best known for his appearances in "The Hangover" and sequels to the movie "Friday," was arrested Saturday along with another man, 52-year-old Thomas Cobb of Brooklyn.

Police said Epps was recorded in surveillance video punching a man three times after the man approached the actor at about 5 a.m. and "put his right hand out on Mr. Epps as if he was trying to stop him," according to an NOPD incident report released Wednesday.

Footage shows Epps pushing the man's hand down "as if he was saying not to touch him," police wrote in the report. The video then shows the victim stepping closer to Epps and the two exchanging words.

Following Epps' punches, video shows Cobb rushing over to punch the man five times before pinning him between two roulette tables, the report shows.

A bystander then grabs Cobb's arm to stop him.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS workers and then taken to a hospital.

Police have not released the surveillance footage.

Epps was booked at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, records showed. His arraignment was set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, but he did not show and an attachment for his arrest was issued with bond set at $2,500.

